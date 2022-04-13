Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions making shocking pick in latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and on Wednesday, NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft.

In his latest mock draft, Kiper included the first two rounds and even included a trade.

With the No. 1 overall pick, Kiper has the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

The Jaguars selecting Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick would not be surprising at all but what would be a surprise is what Kiper has the Detroit Lions doing with the No. 2 overall pick.

With the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kiper has the Lions selecting CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner out of Cincinnati.

Here is what Kiper has to say about the pick.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Can I interest you in a 6-foot-3 corner with long arms and 4.41 40-yard dash speed who didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage in college? That’s Gardner. The Lions have several needs and would likely jump at Aidan Hutchinson if he somehow fell here. But if they select Gardner and get something out of Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft who has played just 10 games in two seasons, they could have a much-improved secondary.

Then, with the final pick of the first round, Kiper believes the Lions will select S Lewis Cine out of Georgia.

Here is what Kiper has to say about Cine going to the Lions with the No. 32 overall pick.

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

The more I talk to people in the league, the more I think the Lions will stand pat on a quarterback with their three picks in the top 34. Jared Goff can be the starter in 2022, and if he struggles, chances are Detroit will be right back in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick, which it can use on a signal-caller. Cine is the fifth Georgia defender in the top 32 picks here (with more to come). He’s a good cover safety who is rising after he ran a 4.37 40 at the combine.

With their first pick in the second round, No. 34 overall, Kiper has the Lions selecting OLB David Ojabo out of Michigan.

David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan

Ojabo is my top-ranked outside linebacker, even after he tore his Achilles last month and could miss most of the season. If the Lions are thinking long-term, they could get a steal with a high-ceiling edge rusher.