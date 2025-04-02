Michigan Basketball Poaches Morez Johnson from Big Ten Foe

Another HUGE get for Dusty May and the Wolverines!

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team just scored a major pickup from a Big Ten rival.

Morez Johnson, who just completed his freshman season at Illinois, has committed to Michigan basketball, adding more muscle to new head coach Dusty May’s frontcourt. Johnson appeared in 30 games as a freshman, averaging 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Per the latest in On3’s 2025 Top Transfer Portal Players, Johnson is the No. 26 transfer overall and at No. 15 of those still available in the portal.