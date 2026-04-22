Rumors Swirling as Teams Circle Dertroit Lions’ Draft Position

The Detroit Lions may not even be on the clock yet… and they’re already influencing how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

According to a report from Todd McShay, teams are actively exploring trade-up scenarios to jump ahead of Detroit at No. 17, and the reason is pretty clear.

Detroit Lions’ biggest need is no secret

After parting ways with Taylor Decker earlier this offseason, the Lions have a very obvious hole at offensive tackle.

Yes, Detroit added Larry Borom, but his one-year deal suggests more of a short-term or swing option rather than a long-term solution.

Around the league, that has not gone unnoticed.

In fact, draft analyst Todd McShay reports that no team has done more work on offensive tackles than Detroit. And because of that, the Lions may now have a “target on their back.”

Teams trying to jump Detroit in Round 1

According to McShay, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 15 and the New York Jets at No. 16 have already received calls from teams looking to trade up.

The goal?

Get ahead of Detroit and grab one of the top offensive tackles before the Lions have a chance.

That list of potential aggressors includes teams like the Steelers, Eagles, Bears, 49ers, Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Browns, and Dolphins—many of whom are also in the market for offensive line help.

In other words, if there is a run on tackles, it could start right before Detroit picks… and possibly wipe out their top options.

What are Brad Holmes’ options?

For general manager Brad Holmes, this sets up a fascinating scenario.

He essentially has two paths:

Trade up and secure the tackle he wants before the run begins

and secure the tackle he wants before the run begins Stay patient or trade back and trust the board, even if it means pivoting to another position

Holmes has never been afraid to move around the board, especially when targeting a player he believes in. At the same time, he has consistently emphasized taking the best player available rather than drafting purely for need.

That philosophy could be tested in a big way Thursday night.

The bottom line

The Lions are sitting in a powerful, and potentially volatile, position at No. 17.

Their needs are known. Their tendencies are studied. And now, other teams are reacting.

Whether Detroit counters by moving up, stands firm, or pivots entirely could shape not just their draft… but the entire first round.

Welcome to draft week. Nothing is guaranteed.