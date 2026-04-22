Tigers vs. Brewers Preview: Detroit Looks to Bounce Back Behind Casey Mize

The Detroit Tigers are back at Comerica Park on Wednesday night, looking to shake off an ugly 12-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener.

Detroit had been strong at home to start the season, winning eight of its first nine games at Comerica, but Tuesday quickly got away from them. Keider Montero was not terrible, though sloppy defense and shaky bullpen work helped Milwaukee turn the game into a rout. The lone bright spot on the mound? Jake Rogers, who somehow ended up being the only Tigers pitcher not to allow a run.

That one is over now. The Tigers will try to turn the page with Casey Mize on the mound.

Pitching matchup: Casey Mize vs. Chad Patrick

Detroit sends right-hander Casey Mize to the hill for Game 25 of the season. Mize enters the night with a 1-1 record and a 2.78 ERA through four starts. He has pitched 22.2 innings, struck out 26.6% of the batters he has faced, and posted a solid 3.13 FIP with 0.6 fWAR.

Mize has given the Tigers a steady presence early in the season, and his ability to miss bats has been an encouraging sign. He has not faced Milwaukee since 2024, when he took the loss in a 5-4 game despite a respectable outing.

Milwaukee will counter with right-hander Chad Patrick, who has quietly put together a strong start to the year. Patrick is 1-0 with a 0.95 ERA in four appearances spanning 19 innings. His underlying numbers suggest he may not be quite as dominant as that ERA looks, as he owns a 3.97 FIP, but he has still been effective in limiting damage.

Patrick has struck out just 12.0% of opposing hitters while walking 9.3%, so this could be an opportunity for Detroit’s lineup to apply some pressure if they stay disciplined at the plate. Wednesday will mark Patrick’s first career appearance against the Tigers.

By the numbers

Casey Mize

Record: 1-1

ERA: 2.78

Innings: 22.2

Strikeout rate: 26.6%

Walk rate: 7.4%

Ground ball rate: 34.4%

FIP: 3.13

fWAR: 0.6

Chad Patrick

Record: 1-0

ERA: 0.95

Innings: 19.0

Strikeout rate: 12.0%

Walk rate: 9.3%

Ground ball rate: 37.3%

FIP: 3.97

fWAR: 0.2

What to watch

For Detroit, it starts with cleaner baseball.

Tuesday’s loss was not just about the pitching line. Defensive mistakes, extra chances, and poor relief work buried the Tigers. If they want to get back on track, they need sharper execution behind Mize and a more complete effort from the bullpen.

Offensively, the Tigers may have a chance to challenge Patrick if they force him into deep counts. His ERA is impressive, but the lower strikeout rate suggests there could be opportunities to put the ball in play and create traffic.

Game info

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (12-12) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-9)

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

TV/Streaming: Detroit SportsNet, MLB.TV

Radio: Tigers Radio Network

After getting punched in the mouth in the opener, the Tigers have a chance to answer right back. With Casey Mize taking the ball, Detroit will be looking for a steadier night and a much cleaner brand of baseball.