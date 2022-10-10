Michigan coach Mike Hart releases message following medical emergency

Saturday was a scary day for the Michigan football team as running backs coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the game between the Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers. He had to be taken to a local hospital.

Following the game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gave the following update on Hart.

“Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition. He’s going to stay overnight in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy and abundant prayers go his way…it really puts things in perspective.

“In the moment, everybody’s thoughts were with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us was to get him the care that he needed…The most important thing is his health at that point in time.” Via Brandon Brown – MSN.com

What message did Mike Hart release?

On Monday, Mike Hart released the following message:

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers. I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan’s team doctors, coaching staff, players and Coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU’s football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity.

My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.

Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”

-Mike Hart

Thankfully, it sounds like Mike Hart is going to be ok.