Michigan Football coach deletes social media account

It's been an intriguing and somewhat bizarre year for the Michigan football program. The latest twist involves Steve Clinkscale, the team's defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, who seems to have deleted his “X” (formerly known as Twitter) account. This move has sparked a flurry of speculation and discussion within the college football community.

Odd Timing

Notably, Ohio State analyst Jeremy Birmingham commented on the odd timing of this deletion, especially as it comes just a month before signing day. Clinkscale, a key figure in Michigan Football's coaching staff, was promoted to co-defensive coordinator before the 2022 season but has not made any public comments regarding his recent social media activity. Michigan fans and the wider football community are left pondering the reasons behind this digital disappearance, particularly with an important game against Maryland on the horizon.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Steve Clinkscale, Michigan Football's defensive coordinator, unexpectedly deletes his Twitter account.
  2. The timing of the deletion raises questions and speculation among football analysts.
  3. No comment from Clinkscale; Michigan prepares for their next game against Maryland.

Bottom Line – The Digital Plot Thickens

As we dissect this curious case of digital disappearance, it's essential to remember the human element behind each Twitter handle and profile picture. Whether Clinkscale's account deletion was a personal decision, a strategic move, or something else entirely, it serves as a reminder of the complex and often scrutinized lives of those in the public eye. In the ever-evolving landscape of social media and sports, the lines between personal choice and public persona continue to blur, making each tweet, post, or absence thereof a topic of conversation and speculation. As Michigan gears up for its next game, the football community watches with keen interest, not just on the field, but on the digital sidelines as well.

