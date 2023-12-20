Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Lugard Edokpayi

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state of Maryland as Lugard Edokpayi has signed with the Wolverines. Edokpayi, a 4-star EDGE from Bowie, MD, is the No. 3 ranked player in the state and the No. 19 ranked EDGE for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Edokpayi via 247Sports:

A spider out on the edge with what appears to be some of the longest limbs in the cycle. Size hasn’t been verified in-person, but reportedly measured 6-foot-6, 218 pounds the summer before his senior season and had a near 84-inch wingspan. Is still figuring out how to consistently create pressure after making the transition from basketball to football, but has put very encouraging stretches of play on tape. Wins more times than not with his abnormal reach, but can also catch opposing tackles off guard with his initial burst.

Has operated primarily out of a wide-9 technique at the prep level and will likely need to keep doing the same thing on Saturdays unless he undergoes a major physical transformation and adds a ton of bulk to a rather slender frame. Should be viewed as a developmental pass rusher with a ton of upside. Must improve his game in a variety of different ways, but could prove to be quite the score for someone as his length allows him to attack the corner like few others. Rare features destined to draw the eyes of NFL scouts if he keeps progressing.

Highlight Video