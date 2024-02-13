Michigan Football Sets NFL Combine Invite Record

In a showcase of unparalleled talent and preparation, the University of Michigan has broken an NFL Draft Combine record, a testament to the program's depth and excellence. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh's prediction that Michigan would set a new standard in 2024 for the most draft picks from a single school could be coming to fruition. As Harbaugh transitions to leading the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, his legacy at Michigan continues to thrive, underscored by the recent announcement that an unprecedented 18 Wolverines have been invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Harbaugh's Legacy and Prediction

Harbaugh‘s foresight into Michigan's potential to break records was made last July, following a season that saw the Wolverines crowned national champions. The NFL's announcement that 18 Michigan players have been invited to participate in the Combine from Feb. 26-March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is a new Combine record. This achievement not only highlights the quality and breadth of talent within the Michigan program but also the impactful coaching and development fostered under Harbaugh's tenure.

The Record-Setting Wolverines

Listed alphabetically by last name, the former Michigan players invited to the Combine represent a wide array of talent across various positions:

AJ Barner (TE)

(TE) Mike Barrett (LB)

(LB) Karsen Barnhart (OL)

(OL) Blake Corum (RB)

(RB) Junior Colson (LB)

(LB) Jaylen Harrell (DL)

(DL) LaDarius Henderson (OL)

(OL) Trente Jones (OL)

(OL) Kris Jenkins (DL)

(DL) Trevor Keegan (OL)

(OL) Cornelius Johnson (WR)

(WR) J.J. McCarthy (QB)

(QB) Braiden McGregor (DL)

(DL) Drake Nugent (OL)

(OL) Mike Sainristil (DB)

(DB) Josh Wallace (DB)

(DB) Roman Wilson (WR)

(WR) Zak Zinter (OL)

This meticulously curated list of players highlights the comprehensive development program at Michigan, with representation from nearly every facet of the team.

Bottom Line: A Testament to Michigan's Excellence

Michigan's record-setting number of Combine invites is a clear indicator of the program's elite status in collegiate football, showcasing its commitment to excellence and its prowess in preparing players for the professional level. This milestone is a tribute to the coaching, training, and mentorship at Michigan, setting a high bar for college football programs across the country.

As these 18 Wolverines gear up for the Combine in Indianapolis, they carry with them the legacy of Michigan football—a legacy of pushing boundaries and setting new standards. This historic achievement, envisioned by Harbaugh and brought to life through the dedication of the players and staff, stands as a proud moment for the Michigan football community and a beacon for future Wolverines.

The performances of these Michigan athletes at the NFL Scouting Combine will be closely watched, as they seek to translate their collegiate success into professional opportunities. Their journey is not just a reflection of their personal aspirations but a testament to the enduring excellence and influence of Michigan football on the national stage.