Selection Sunday: Michigan Wolverines Find Out First NCAA Tournament Opponent

The bracket is officially set, and the Michigan Wolverines now know their first opponent in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Michigan (31–3) came up short earlier today in the Big Ten Championship Game, falling to Purdue 80–72. Despite the loss, the Wolverines’ outstanding body of work throughout the season was more than enough to secure one of the top spots in the NCAA Tournament.

When the bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday, Michigan was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

Michigan vs. Play-In Winner in Round of 64

With the top seed locked in, Michigan will open its March Madness run against the winner of the play-in game between UMBC and Howard, who will be the No. 16 seed in the Round of 64.

The matchup will take place during the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, with Michigan looking to take the first step toward a potential deep tournament run.

As the No. 1 seed in the region, the Wolverines will enter the game as a heavy favorite, but March Madness has shown time and again that anything can happen once the tournament tips off.

The Wolverines’ Path Begins

Michigan has been one of the most dominant teams in college basketball this season. Even with Sunday’s loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Wolverines finished the year with an impressive 31–3 record and one of the strongest resumes in the country.

Now, the focus shifts to the NCAA Tournament and the opportunity to turn a stellar regular season into a championship run.

Michigan’s journey begins on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the Round of 32.

More details on game time, broadcast information, and Michigan’s potential path through the Midwest Region will become available soon as March Madness officially gets underway.