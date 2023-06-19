In a remarkable display of determination, the Michigan Panthers managed to secure a spot in the 2023 USFL Playoffs despite their 3-6 record entering Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Stars, who held a slightly better record at 4-5. The Panthers fought their way back from an early deficit to claim a hard-fought 23-20 victory, marking their first win at Ford Field this season and earning them the coveted No. 2 seed in the North Division title game.

Key Points

The Michigan Panthers have secured a spot in the 2023 USFL Playoffs.

They defeated the Stars with a 23-20 victory, overcoming an early deficit.

Quarterback E.J. Perry stepped up in the absence of the regular starter, Josh Love, contributing to the Panthers' success.

The Panthers earned the No. 2 seed in the North Division title game.

They will face the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL semifinals, seeking redemption after two regular-season losses.

The New Orleans Breakers and Birmingham Stallions will compete in the South Division title game.

The USFL championship game is scheduled to take place in Canton on July 1.

Michigan Panthers rally to clinch berth in 2023 USFL Playoffs

Panthers quarterback E.J. Perry played a pivotal role in the game, throwing for 121 yards, rushing for 48 yards, and delivering the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Following the game, Panthers' head coach Mike Nolan expressed his pride and excitement, emphasizing the team's focus on taking one game at a time as they set their sights on the playoffs.

- Advertisement -

“(I'm) so proud of the team, naturally excited about the victory and excited to go to the playoffs,” Panthers head coach Mike Nolan said. “Hopefully we play a couple more weeks. We'll see. One at a time.”

Next, the Panthers will face the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL semifinals, aiming to avenge their regular-season losses. The New Orleans Breakers and Birmingham Stallions will also clash in the South Division title game, leading up to the ultimate showdown for the USFL championship in Canton on July 1.

Bottom Line – A Path to Glory

In a remarkable turn of events, the Michigan Panthers have defied expectations and secured a spot in the 2023 USFL Playoffs. Their resilience, determination, and ability to overcome adversity have propelled them into the postseason, providing a thrilling narrative for fans and enthusiasts. With the playoffs just around the corner, the Panthers have an opportunity to prove their mettle and etch their names in USFL history. As they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Maulers in the semifinals, the Panthers will strive to build on their recent success and continue their journey toward a potential championship.