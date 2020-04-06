40.5 F
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
U of M News
Could Michigan PG David DeJulius land with another Big Ten school?

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Monday, a report surfaced that Michigan point guard David DeJulius was planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Well, according to Jeff Borzello, DeJulius has not only officially entered the transfer portal but he has already heard from four teams. One of those teams is reportedly Maryland, who of course, is in the Big Ten with Michigan.

Nation, could DeJulius leave Michigan and end up playing against them in the not-too-distant future?

Previous articleActor Jeff Daniels publishes tribute to Al Kaline
Next articleBen Wallace says Detroit Pistons would have won zero championships with Carmelo Anthony

Comments

U of M News

