Could Michigan PG David DeJulius land with another Big Ten school?

On Monday, a report surfaced that Michigan point guard David DeJulius was planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Well, according to Jeff Borzello, DeJulius has not only officially entered the transfer portal but he has already heard from four teams. One of those teams is reportedly Maryland, who of course, is in the Big Ten with Michigan.

Michigan transfer David DeJulius has heard from Maryland, Missouri, Cincinnati and Marquette since entering the portal. https://t.co/6uxougJqT0 — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 7, 2020

Nation, could DeJulius leave Michigan and end up playing against them in the not-too-distant future?