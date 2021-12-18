Michigan State Football releases video to honor Kenneth Walker III

Heading into the 2021 season, nobody thought that transfer Kenneth Walker III would burst onto the scene and do what he did for the Spartans.

Not only was Walker the best player on the Spartans but he was the top RB in the entire nation and he will likely be the first RB selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, Walker announced that he is skipping the Peach Bowl to enter the draft.

On Friday, Michigan State Football released a video to honor Walker for his amazing season.