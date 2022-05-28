Michigan State transfer Rocket Watts returns to the Mitten

When Rocket Watts originally committed to Michigan State, many Spartan fans were very excited as they thought he had a chance to be a very good player.

Unfortunately, Watts never panned out at MSU and he eventually announced he has transferring to Mississippi State.

Well, after an uneventful season at Mississippi State, Watts entered the transfer portal for a second time.

According to Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Watts has decided to return to the Mitten state and play for Greg Kampe at Oakland University.

We certainly wish Watts and the Golden Grizzlies the best of luck!

Former Michigan State basketball player Rocket Watts has committed to Oakland. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) May 28, 2022

