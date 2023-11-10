Michigan vs. Everybody: NIL Group Launches Clothing Line in Response to Allegations

The Michigan Wolverines have adopted a defiant stance amid recent allegations and challenges: Michigan vs. Everybody. In a striking response, mere hours before head football coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the season's final three games due to a sign-stealing scandal, The M Den in Ann Arbor started selling “Michigan vs. Everybody” merchandise.

Michigan vs. Everybody

According to a report from Tony Paul of the Detroit News, the initiative was born from a partnership between Valiant Management Group, headed by former Wolverine John Wangler, and the Detroit vs. Everybody apparel brand. It's a rallying cry, uniting the Michigan community and supporting student-athletes, with portions of the sales benefiting them directly. The merchandise, including navy t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, knit caps, and baseball caps, is available at The M Den's website and its physical store in Ann Arbor.

The Official Michigan Vs. Everybody Products 〽️



Proceeds from every product sold directly benefit Michigan student-athletes ⬇️https://t.co/CjgiHmAjHs pic.twitter.com/LhiuTWrRB5 — Valiant Management Group (@valiantuofm) November 10, 2023

Bottom Line – More Than Just Apparel

“Michigan vs. Everybody” is more than just a clothing line; it's a symbol of solidarity and defiance in the face of challenges. This initiative by Michigan and its partners reflects the evolving landscape of college athletics, where community support extends beyond the field and into the realm of NIL opportunities. As the Wolverines navigate the complexities of the allegations and their aftermath, this merchandise serves as a physical reminder of the unwavering spirit and unity within the Michigan community.