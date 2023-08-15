Michigan Wolverines 2023: Key Players Ranked in ESPN Top 100

Michigan Wolverines 2023

The Michigan Wolverines 2023 season is fast approaching, with their first game being played at home against the East Carolina University Pirates on September 2nd. The College Football season will kick off a week from Saturday on August 26th, and today ESPN released their list of Top 100 players entering the 2023 season. USC Quarterback Caleb Williams topped the list after winning last year’s Heisman Trophy, and Michigan has six players on the list; those six players also come in in the top 60 of the list.

Michigan Wolverines On The Top 100

7.) Running Back – Blake Corum – Senior

Corum is entering his senior season at Michigan and has a chance to be in New York in January for the Heisman Trophy award. Last season Corum had 247 carries for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 8- yards and had a receiving touchdown. Over his three seasons at Michigan, he has 417 carriers for 2,492 yards and 31 touchdowns. It’s no surprise Corum is the first player on the list for Michigan.

17.) Running Back – Donovan Edwards – Junior

Edwards enters his third season for the Michigan Wolverines, and the combo of Edwards and Corum has turned into a nightmare for opposing defenses. Last season Edwards had 140 carries for 991 yards and seven touchdowns, but he was explosive in the passing game hauling in 18 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. The big coming-out game for Edwards last season was against Ohio State when he ran the ball 22 times due to Corum being injured, and he ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

19.) Offensive Lineman – Zak Zinter – Junior

Zinter is entering his third season at Michigan. Zinter has been a part of two Joe Moore Awards (Best Offensive Line in the country). He was a first-team All-Big Ten team selection last season. He has played in 33 games and started in 31 of them. Look for Zinter to be a key for Corum and Edwards breaking off big runs this season.

39.) Quarterback – J.J. McCarthy – Junior

McCarthy took the starting job from Cade McNamara last season, and he made a statement once the job became his. He finished last season with a 64.6 completion percentage and threw for 2,719 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw for a career-high 343 yards in the College Football Semifinal game against TCU last season, and he’ll look to get Michigan back to the College Football playoff in 2023.

55.) Cornerback – Will Johnson – Sophomore

Johnson is entering his second season with the Michigan Wolverines, and last season, he finished with 27 total tackles, three pass deflections, and three interceptions. Johnson was a key part of the Secondary for Michigan that finished last season sixth in the Big Ten in passing defense, allowing 191.8 yards per game.

56.) Linebacker – Junior Colson – Junior

Colson was a big component of Michigan’s defense last season and will be again this year. Last season he finished with 101 total tackles, a pass deflection, and two sacks. He helped Michigan to a third-best rushing defense in the country, allowing 85.2 rushing yards per game. Colson could be a name to watch for the Butkus Award (Top Linebacker Award) in 2023.

Bottom Line: Michigan is in for a big 2023 season

The Michigan Wolverines are expected to have a big season in 2023 and are expected to return to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season. Yesterday the hype continued as Michigan ranked second in the first Associated Press Poll of the season and even got two first-place votes. The players listed above will be keys to the Michigan Wolverines 2023 season having success and making it to the National Championship for the first time since 1997.