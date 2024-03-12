Miguel Cabrera has reported to Detroit Tigers Spring Training

Miguel Cabrera is now a special assistant for the Detroit Tigers

Following his retirement after the 2023 season, future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is transitioning to a new phase of his career with the Detroit Tigers. Although Cabrera will no longer be seen on the field as a player, his connection with the Tigers remains strong. In a new capacity, Cabrera will be serving as a special assistant for the organization, a role that keeps him actively involved with the team.

Cabrera’s Presence at Spring Training

According to recent reports, Cabrera has officially reported to Spring Training to begin his duties as a special assistant. His involvement is expected to be comprehensive, as he will be working on both the big league and minor league sides. Cabrera’s presence at Spring Training signifies his ongoing commitment to the Tigers and his readiness to contribute to the team’s development in a different role.

Miguel Cabrera has reported to Tigers camp to begin his new role as a special assistant. He’ll be around all week, working on big league and minor league side. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 12, 2024

The Bottom Line

Miguel Cabrera‘s transition to a special assistant role with the Detroit Tigers marks a new chapter in his illustrious baseball career. As he takes on this new responsibility, Cabrera’s wealth of experience and knowledge will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Tigers’ organization, both on and off the field.