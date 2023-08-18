Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond visit Detroit Lions Training Camp

Both Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond recently were visitors at Detroit Lions Training Camp!

During a recent Detroit Lions Training Camp session, a pair of Detroit Red Wings players in Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond recently visited followed by head coach Derek Lalonde and his son. And judging by the video footage, a good time was had by all!

Seider and Raymond visited Detroit Lions Training Camp recently Preparations continue for the upcoming 2023 Lions seasonTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Football and hockey season are about to begin
Seider and Raymond visited Detroit Lions Training Camp recently

With the Lions regular season right around the corner, the Red Wings still have a bit of time before they head to Traverse City to begin their own Training Camp. Both Raymond and Seider, both of whom burst onto the scene as rookies in 2021-22 with the latter winning the Calder Trophy as the League's top first-year player, were on hand and visited with Lions players including Jared Goff and Sam LaPorta, the latter of which admitted to growing up a St. Louis Blues fan!

Additionally, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde also recently visited a practice and was also seen talking to his fellow Motor City head coach in Dan Campbell.

Preparations continue for the upcoming 2023 Lions season

The Lions have already played one of their scheduled pre-season games, and they'll be hitting the field once again tomorrow afternoon for the second warm up contest; they'll be facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field in downtown Detroit.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are continuing preparations for the upcoming 2023 season
  2. Detroit Red Wings players Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond visited a recent Lions practice
  3. Additionally, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde and his son visited a Lions practice session, with Lalonde chatting with Lions coach Dan Campbell

Bottom Line: Football and hockey season are about to begin

This fall has the potential to be a very exciting time for Motor City sports fans, as both the Lions and Red Wings are expected to take the next step in their respective rebuilds.

Just how cool would it be to have a thriving Detroit sports scene with both the Lions and Red Wings getting back to playoff contention or better? We can't wait for both seasons to start!

