The Michigan basketball team is going to look much different in 2022-23 than it did last season and part of the reason why is because of the decision that both Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan made in the offseason.

As you have almost certainly heard by now, both Diabate and Houstan, who were freshmen during the 2021-22 season, have decided to leave the Wolverines and enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

The question is, are Diabate and Houstan making the right decision to leave Michigan for the NBA or would it have been smarter to return to college for at least one more season?

NBA scout rips Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan

Well, one anonymous scout told Seth Davis of The Athletic that Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan should have returned to Michigan for the 2022-23 season, rather than entering the 2022 NBA Drat.

In fact, the scout was pretty harsh in his evaluations of both Diabate and Houstan.

From The Athletic:

Moussa Diabate, 6-10 freshman forward, Michigan. “I was surprised he left Michigan. Really really raw. He’s another guy that doesn’t really have anything that translates. He’s good around the goal but he’s got a lot of work to do. He’s really limited as an offensive player, but he’s long and he has defensive versatility. He makes some good reads, but I wouldn’t say he has a high basketball IQ. He’s not gonna get rebounds in traffic. I’d rather see him go back to school, but he’s got big upside.”

Caleb Houstan, 6-8 freshman forward, Michigan. “Should have gone back to school. He didn’t have a good year. He was overwhelmed at times out there. He doesn’t have one thing that really jumps out at you. He just doesn’t have the foot speed yet and he’s got a slow shot. He’s not a great athlete, a little heavy-legged. I love his stroke, it looks great, it just never goes in. I watched him three times this year and he never played well. He’s missing the toughness piece. He’s a basketball-IQ and high-character guy. I wonder about his competitiveness. He has a very scary lack of confidence in his shooting.”

Personally, I agree with this scout 100%. I watched every single game that both Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan played at Michigan during this past season (some games I watched more than once) and though I am not an NBA scout, there is no way that either one of them is ready for the NBA at this moment in time. In fact, I don’t project either one of them to end up being a very good NBA player.

Nation, where do you think Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan will be selected in the 2022 NBA Draft? Do you think they made the correct decision to leave Michigan?

