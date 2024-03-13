New Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis III Puts NFL on Notice [Video]

Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis III is VERY confident in himself

Just after the new NFL league year kicked off on Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions quickly made their trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for CB Carlton Davis III official. Davis, who has a reputation for being a confident and skilled cornerback, didn’t hesitate to set high expectations for his performance in the upcoming season. He brings a proven track record from his time with the Buccaneers, where he established himself as a key player in their secondary.

Davis’s Bold Proclamation

During his first media appearance as a Lion, Davis made a bold proclamation about what he brings to the team:

“You about to get a lockdown corner,” Davis said. “You about to have one side of the field unavailable. That’s what I do. I’m here to take the No. 1 receiver on any team, I’m here to deny the ball and take the ball away.”

This statement reflects Davis’s self-assurance and his intention to be a game-changer for the Lions’ defense. His confidence is backed by his performance in previous seasons, where he has shown the ability to shut down top receivers and make crucial plays.

The Bottom Line: A Game-Changer for the Lions

The addition of Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions‘ roster is a clear signal that the team is serious about improving its defense, particularly in the pass-heavy NFC North. With a player of Davis’s caliber on board, the Lions are sending a message to the rest of the NFL that they are a team to watch out for in the 2024 season. Davis’s presence could transform the Lions’ secondary into one of the most formidable units in the league, making them a force to be reckoned with in their quest for success.