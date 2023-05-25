New England Patriots docked practices due to violation of NFL rules

According to a report from ESPN, New England Patriots are facing repercussions for violating offseason rules, resulting in the loss of two days of organized team activities (OTAs). The team's OTA scheduled for Thursday, which would have been the first attended by reporters this offseason, was canceled. The cancellation of Thursday's OTA and another one next week is part of the penalty imposed on the Patriots for their violation, although the specific details of the violation remain undisclosed.

This week marks the start of the final phase of the Patriots' offseason program, allowing for a total of 10 OTAs, with strict rules in place, including no live contact. The NFL Players Association routinely monitors teams for potential violations. The Patriots have chosen not to comment on the matter. Other NFL teams, such as the Cowboys, Bears, Commanders, Texans, 49ers, Jaguars, Ravens, and Seahawks, have previously faced penalties for violations of off-season rules.