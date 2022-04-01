in MLB

New York Mets get awful news regarding SP Jacob deGrom

With Opening Day just a week away, the New York Mets have received some awful news regarding RHP Jacob deGrom.

According to reports, deGrom has suffered a stress reaction on his right scapula, which has caused inflammation.

deGrom will be shut down for up to four weeks before being reevaluated.

This is a very tough break for both deGrom and the Mets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Tigers give injury update on OF Riley Greene