New York Mets get awful news regarding SP Jacob deGrom

With Opening Day just a week away, the New York Mets have received some awful news regarding RHP Jacob deGrom.
According to reports, deGrom has suffered a stress reaction on his right scapula, which has caused inflammation.
deGrom will be shut down for up to four weeks before being reevaluated.
This is a very tough break for both deGrom and the Mets.
— MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2022
