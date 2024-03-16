Search

W.G. Brady

NFC North Quarterback Rankings Following Departure of Justin Fields

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The NFC North Quarterback Rankings Have Been Updated

In case you have not yet heard, the Chicago Bears have traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the Bears will have a new starter when the 2024 season begins. With that trade going down earlier today, we thought it would be fun to rank the quarterbacks in the NFC North.

Note: Rather than going with who the Bears and Minnesota Vikings currently have on their roster, I have decided to project who I believe each of those teams will draft and include them in the rankings.

NFC North Quarterback Rankings

4. Caleb Williams – Chicago Bears:

Despite the excitement surrounding him, I remain unconvinced that Caleb Williams will live up to the hype that has surrounded him for the better part of the last two years. While he possesses talent, his impressive stats against PAC-12 teams have yet to prove his readiness for NFL success. Could Williams develop into a solid NFL quarterback? Of course, he could, but I am betting against him becoming the superstar that many believe he will be.

I predict the Vikings will select former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, and I also predict that McCarthy will eventually dethrone newly acquired Sam Darnold as the Vikings starter. McCarthy’s ability to perform with both his arm and legs, along with his proven leadership during Michigan’s National Championship run, makes him a quarterback to watch. In fact, I predict that within the next 3 years, McCarthy could very well be considered the best QB in the NFC.

Stepping into Aaron Rodgers‘ shoes in 2023, Jordan Love has established himself as a solid quarterback. He completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season. The youngster has proven that he can get the job done, but he has to take another step forward in 2024 before I can move him past the No. 1 QB on this list.

Jared Goff has been brilliant for the Lions over the last year and a half or so, including leading them to within 30 minutes of playing in the franchise’s first Super Bowl. During the 2023 season, Goff completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns to go along with 11 interceptions. Goff has so many weapons at his disposal, and he seems to be 100% in sync with each one of them.

W.G. Brady
