NFL Coverage Maps for Week 16 Have Been Revealed
With only three weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the playoff race is intensifying. Remarkably, 26 teams still have a mathematical chance to make the playoffs, ensuring that the Week 16 NFL Coverage Maps will feature significant games across all markets. This week is particularly exciting for Detroit Lions fans, as their team, currently boasting a 10-4 record, has an opportunity to clinch the NFC North. This pivotal moment will occur when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
NFL Coverage Maps: Week 16
NFL Week 16 National TV Broadcasts
Thursday Night Football
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (Amazon)
Saturday
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (Peacock)
Sunday Night Football
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (NFL)
Christmas Day
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (ABC)
CBS Single
- Red: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
Ian Eagle and Charles Davis
- Green: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan
- Yellow: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
- Blue: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Late)
Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
FOX Early
- Red: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
- Blue: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth
- Green: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
Chris Myers and Robert Smith
FOX Late
- Red: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen
- Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez