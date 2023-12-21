Detroit Sports Nation Logo

NFL Coverage Maps for Week 16 Have Been Revealed

With only three weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the playoff race is intensifying. Remarkably, 26 teams still have a mathematical chance to make the playoffs, ensuring that the Week 16 NFL Coverage Maps will feature significant games across all markets. This week is particularly exciting for Detroit Lions fans, as their team, currently boasting a 10-4 record, has an opportunity to clinch the NFC North. This pivotal moment will occur when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

NFL Coverage Maps: Week 16

NFL Week 16 National TV Broadcasts

Thursday Night Football
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (Amazon)

Saturday
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (Peacock)

Sunday Night Football
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (NFL)

Christmas Day
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (ABC)

CBS Single

CBS Week 16 Single-Game NFL Coverage Map
provided by 506sports.com
  • Red: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
    Ian Eagle and Charles Davis
  • Green: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
    Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan
  • Yellow: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
    Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
  • Blue: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Late)
    Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

FOX Early

FOX Week 16 Early NFL Covergae Map
provided by 506sports.com
  • Red: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
    Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
  • Blue: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
    Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth
  • Green: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
    Chris Myers and Robert Smith

FOX Late

FOX Week 16 Late NFL Covergae Map
provided by 506sports.com
  • Red: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
    Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen
  • Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
    Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez

