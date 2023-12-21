NFL Coverage Maps for Week 16 Have Been Revealed

With only three weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the playoff race is intensifying. Remarkably, 26 teams still have a mathematical chance to make the playoffs, ensuring that the Week 16 NFL Coverage Maps will feature significant games across all markets. This week is particularly exciting for Detroit Lions fans, as their team, currently boasting a 10-4 record, has an opportunity to clinch the NFC North. This pivotal moment will occur when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

NFL Coverage Maps: Week 16

NFL Week 16 National TV Broadcasts

Thursday Night Football

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (Amazon)

Saturday

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (Peacock)

Sunday Night Football

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (NFL)

Christmas Day

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (ABC)

CBS Single

Red: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis Green: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan Yellow: Washington Commanders at New York Jets

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta Blue: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Late)

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

FOX Early

Red: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma Blue: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth Green: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers

Chris Myers and Robert Smith