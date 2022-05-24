NFL discussing major change to Pro Bowl week

When it comes to professional All-Star games, there are not many that are worse than the NFL Pro Bowl.

Because of that, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the NFL is discussing the Pro Bowl week and ways to improve it, including the possibility of eliminating the Pro Bowl game and instead, using that Sunday to showcase the players in it.

The reality is, the traditional Pro Bowl game is not what it should be. So, what else can be done? Would a flag football game with some of the NFL’s stars be better? That’s just one possible solution. https://t.co/IRQoVNET1I — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2022

The first official Pro Bowl was played back in January of 1951 and it took place three weeks after the 1950 NFL Championship Game.

From 1970-present, the Pro Bowl has featured players from the AFC and NFC.

Nation, what changes would you like to see made to Pro Bowl week? What would you like as an alternate to the game?

