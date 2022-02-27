NFL Draft guru lists wide receiver options for Detroit Lions

When it comes to the Detroit Lions‘ current roster, there is no question about it that one of their biggest needs is a wide receiver or two.

The Lions could address that need via free agency, and though I think they could one when the free agency period begins, my belief is that Brad Holmes will try to grab a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The question is, does Holmes want to use one of the Lions’ top 3 picks (2, 32, or 34) on a wide receiver or would he prefer to wait for a bit longer (This is what I would prefer)

If Holmes does decide to take a wide receiver at either pick No. 32 or No. 34, there will likely be some options.

Here is what NFL Draft Guru Daniel Jeremiah has to say about the Lions selecting a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Well, we see receivers that are first-round guys fall out of the first round every year, and part of it’s just because we have the sheer numbers,” Jeremiah responded. “But if you look at the wideouts that have been taken in the second round over the last handful of years, you’re going to see a ton of studs from — just look at Ole Miss, from D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Elijah Moore, those three wide receivers from one school, Terry McLaurin, on and on and on and on. We can go through Deebo Samuel. Every year we see guys with big grades that end up falling into the second round just because of the sheer number of wideouts that we have.”

“We talked about him a little bit, but Jameson Williams, where does he go? Does he still go in the first round off that injury? If he doesn’t, you’re the

Jags, shoot, you talk about hitting a home run. When he gets healthy, you’ve got a dynamic player for Trevor (Lawrence) to work with here.

That would be kind of a slam dunk no-brainer.”

“We’ve talked about (Ohio State’s Chris) Olave and (Penn State’s Jahan) Dotson, does one of them fall out? I think Treylon Burks (Arkansas) will be long gone,” Jeremiah continued. “Kind of a wildcard, it might be a little early there with that first pick, but George Pickens from Georgia who’s had some injuries is really, really gifted. To me I think — I kind of thought he’d be more back end of 2 (second round), but we’ll see how he goes through the spring because that guy, he can really go up and get the football. He just has that ability to play above the rim and he’s a pretty crisp route runner for somebody who’s 6-3. He’s an interesting one. I think those are kind of the names I’d keep an eye on.”

“After that, you slide down a little bit, you get into the David Bells, the Christian Watsons, the Skyy Moores, the Jalen Tolberts of the world,” Jeremiah said.

Personally, and I have made it clear that I am not a fan of using a lot of capital on a wide receiver, I would be thrilled if the Lions waited until the third round and end up with Christian Watson.