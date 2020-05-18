41.2 F
NFL testing facemasks with N95 or surgical material for games

In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the National Football League is testing a new form of player protection.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter hosted NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer on his podcast, who recommended that players wear the modified facemasks with surgical or N95 material built in protect themselves and others:

“Yes, it’s a possibility,” Mayer explained. “Back in early March, I suggested ways to handle the helmets and the facemasks…the League’s bioengineers are testing prototypes with Oakley. They’re looking at every issue, including when masks fog up.”

League engineers are currently testing prototypes with Oakley, Inc.

“They’ve got some prototypes; they’re doing really good work,” Mayer said. “Some of them, when you first look at them, you think, ‘Gosh, no’ — ’cause you’re not used to seeing it; you’re just not used to seeing it. But they’re looking at every issue you can imagine, including when it fogs up. What do we do with that? But these guys are used to dealing with this stuff.”

– – Quotes via ESPN Link – –

By Michael Whitaker

