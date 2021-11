NFL Week 9 coverage maps revealed

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 9 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Here are the coverage maps for Nov. 4 – Nov. 8:

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: NY Jets @ Indianapolis (FOX/NFLN)

NY Jets @ Indianapolis (FOX/NFLN) Sunday Night: Tennessee @ LA Rams (NBC)

Tennessee @ LA Rams (NBC) Monday Night: Chicago @ Pittsburgh (ESPN)

CBS SINGLE

█ Cleveland @ Cincinnati Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

█ Las Vegas @ NY Giants Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

█ New England @ Carolina Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

█ Buffalo @ Jacksonville Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

█ LA Chargers @ Philadelphia (LATE) Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

FOX EARLY

█ Denver @ Dallas Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

█ Minnesota @ Baltimore Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

█ Atlanta @ New Orleans Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

█ Houston @ Miami Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

FOX LATE

█ Green Bay @ Kansas City Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

█ Arizona @ San Francisco Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez