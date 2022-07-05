NFL writer throws shade at Lions HC Dan Campbell

There is no doubt about it that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is the greatest head coach in the National Football League.

Ok, that is obviously not the case but there is no way that Campbell should be considered one of the worst coaches in the league just because his team stunk in his first year with the Lions.

In fact, nobody actually believes Campbell is one of the worst coaches in the NFL, right? Especially not an analyst who is supposed to have a good handle on the league, right?

In Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell we trust

NFL ‘analyst’ throws shade at Lions HC Dan Campbell

Well, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, Dan Campbell IS one of the worst head coaches in the NFL.

In an article recently published on CBSSports.com, Benjamin ranked each and every head coach in the National Football League, and Campbell came in at No. 30 out of 32 coaches, ahead of only Matt Eberflus (Bears) and Lovie Smith.

Here is Benjamin’s rationale for ranking Campbell at No. 30. (Stuck in Mud category)

From CBS Sports:

Detroit won’t like this, because he took the nickname “Dan the Man” to new heights as a first-timer, invoking archaic humanity with his tearful war cries and knee-cap speeches. But energy doesn’t equate to wins, as his 3-13-1 debut confirmed, and not even an influx of speedy weapons may absolve the continued commitment to QB Jared Goff.

Wow, Cody. THAT is your rationale for ranking Campbell all the way down at No. 30??? Did you not watch the Lions at all over the final six games of the season so that you could see how well they played for Dan Campbell?

Have you not listened to what any of the Lions’ players or fellow coaches have said about Campbell?

Instead of doing those things, you decided to judge Campbell on the Lions’ final record and though I generally love your work, this one is a bit lazy!

