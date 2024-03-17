Search

No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Mississippi State will be one of the first tournament games.

No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 3 Kentucky Game Time Announced

College Sports

No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 3 Kentucky will tip off on Thursday evening

Earlier tonight, the brackets for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament were unveiled, and the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies, led by head coach Greg Kampe, have been announced as the No. 14 seed in the South Region. They are set to face the No. 3 seeded Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 64, in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

No. 14 Oakland vs. No. 3 Kentucky

Game Details

The game time for this highly anticipated contest has been set, with the two teams scheduled to tip off on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This matchup marks a significant moment for the Golden Grizzlies, as it is their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since the 2011 season. With a current record of 23-11, after winning the Horizon League Tournament, Oakland University is looking to make a statement on the national stage.

On the other side, the Kentucky Wildcats, who play in the SEC, come into the tournament with a 23-9 record, despite a recent loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. As a No. 3 seed, Kentucky is considered one of the stronger teams in the tournament and will be a formidable opponent for the Golden Grizzlies.

Oakland University Basketball

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Oakland University Golden Grizzlies are the No. 14 seed in the South Region and will face No. 3 seeded Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 64.
  2. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET and will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
  3. This is Oakland University’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2011 season.

Bottom Line

The game between Oakland University and Kentucky is set to be a highlight of the tournament’s early rounds. As the Golden Grizzlies return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade, they face a tough challenge against the seasoned Kentucky Wildcats. Fans and basketball enthusiasts alike will be tuning in to see if Oakland can pull off an upset or if Kentucky will assert its dominance and advance to the next round.

