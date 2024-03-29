Oakland University coach Greg Kampe Receives Donation from Louisville Fan

Greg Kampe Receives Donation After Oakland Knocks Out Kentucky

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship and appreciation, Oakland University basketball head coach Greg Kampe recently shared a touching gesture from a Louisville resident and basketball fan. Kampe took to Twitter on Friday evening to reveal that he received a letter and a generous donation from the fan, who was moved by Oakland’s remarkable journey in the NCAA tournament.

A Double Donation for Oakland University!

The fan’s note explained that it is their tradition to donate a certain amount each year to the school that eliminates the University of Kentucky from the tournament. This year, however, inspired by Oakland’s inspiring story and their stunning victory over Kentucky in the Round of 64, the fan decided to double their usual contribution.

“A Louisville resident and obvious fan sent Oakland a check with a nice note,” Greg Kampe tweeted. “He says he normally sends a certain amount each year to the school that knocks Kentucky out of the tournament. This year because of OUr story he doubled the amount. Truly the definition of March Madness.”

A Louisville resident and obvious fan sent Oakland a check with a nice note. He says he normally sends a certain amount each year to the school that knocks Kentucky out of the tournament. This year because of OUr story he doubled the amount. Truly the definition of March Madness — Greg Kampe (@KampeOU) March 29, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

A Louisville fan sent a donation to Oakland University with a note, doubling their usual amount in honor of Oakland’s victory over the University of Kentucky. The gesture highlights the spirit of March Madness and the appreciation for outstanding achievements and sportsmanship. Greg Kampe, the head coach of Oakland University’s basketball team, shared the heartwarming story on Twitter.

The Bottom Line: A Gesture to be Remembered

This gesture highlights the spirit of March Madness, where rivalries take a backseat to the celebration of outstanding achievements and sportsmanship. Oakland University’s basketball team, under the guidance of Coach Kampe, has captured the hearts of many with their Cinderella story in this year’s tournament.

As Oakland University’s Golden Grizzlies continue to make waves in the basketball world, this generous donation from a Louisville fan serves as a reminder of the broader impact of sports and the connections it fosters among fans, regardless of their team allegiances.