Ohio State falls flat before even taking the field [VIDEO]

It was a tough day to be a Buckeye in Columbus Saturday afternoon. Not only did the Ohio State Buckeyes fall to the 12th ranked Oregon Ducks, but it seems the precedent was set long before the first snap.

As the self-proclaimed, “Best Damn Band in the Land,” took the field for their pre-game performance, out of the tunnel came a dashing Drum Major, seeming to stride along to their place for the traditional “Script Ohio” and the dotting of the “I.” Well, needless to say, things did not go as planned.

It’s the first #Buckeyes game back for a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/P02YAYJBQe — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) September 11, 2021

Now, whether you believe in omens or not, it’s safe to say this little misstep did not set the best tone for domination on the football field. The football team soon followed suit falling flat on their faces going down 14-7 at the half and ultimately letting the Ducks quack all the way back to Eugene, Oregon with a victory.