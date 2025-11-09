Oz the Mentalist Leaves Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Amon-Ra St. Brown Speechless in Viral Session

Football fans know the Detroit Lions can pull off a trick play or two, but this week, the trickery didn’t come from the playbook. Instead, it came from the mind of legendary magician Oz the Mentalist, who somehow left Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tim Patrick completely stunned.

And to be clear, these are professional athletes who see weird stuff happen on the field weekly. So if they’re shocked, you know it’s legit.

Oz the Mentalist Visits Lions Stars

In a video released Thursday, Pearlman (real name Oz Pearlman) sat down with four of the Lions’ offensive stars. While it’s not confirmed exactly when the video was filmed (Tim Patrick was traded in before the season), it’s clear the session wasn’t short on mind-twisting moments.

Pearlman, who grew up in Detroit and attended the University of Michigan, called the visit a homecoming. And honestly, the players treated him like one of their own… right up until he started reading their minds.

Trick After Trick, They Had No Answers

The first jaw-dropping moment came when Pearlman asked Amon-Ra St. Brown to think of someone he grew up with. Sure enough, Oz nailed the name.

Then, St. Brown silently chose a destination in the world… and Oz guessed THAT too.

Things escalated quickly.

The main trick centered around a single question to Jahmyr Gibbs:

“Write down a random 4- or 5-digit number on your phone calculator.”

Simple, right? Not even close.

Instead of guessing the number directly, Pearlman asked each player to think of another current NFL player, silently, and to focus on their jersey number. Then Oz used their thoughts to predict Gibbs’ number.

SPOILER ALERT (WATCH VIDEO FIRST!!!)

Somehow, he pulled this off:

Gibbs was thinking of Bobby Wagner (#54)

(#54) St. Brown was thinking of… Jahmyr Gibbs (#0)

(#0) Goff was thinking of Josh Allen (#17)

When Oz told Goff he was thinking of Allen, the veteran QB had the most relatable reaction ever:

“I don’t know how you f*cking know that. That’s unbelievable.”

It really was.

The Finale: A Perfect Lions Easter Egg

When it was time to reveal the number Gibbs typed out, he looked at his phone and immediately freaked out.

54,017

Then Oz asked him to flip the phone upside down.

Suddenly, the numbers transformed into:

LIONS

It was the perfect ending, almost like Oz scripted it in advance.

A Successful Homecoming

For Pearlman, performing for Detroit’s brightest stars was more than just content, it was returning home to a team he’s rooted for since he was a kid.

For the Lions players? It was a rare moment where THEY were the ones getting fooled.

And for fans? It’s just another fun moment in a season filled with storylines, proving once again that the Lions, even off the field, are must-watch entertainment.