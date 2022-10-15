Pat McAfee goes viral for doing the unthinkable on College GameDay [Video]

If you have tuned in for to ESPN’s College GameDay this season, you have likely noticed (how could you not) that Pat McAfee is not part of the show.

On Saturday, McAfee and the rest of the GameDay crew were in Tennessee for today’s top 10 matchup between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee.

What did Pat McAfee do to go viral?

If you have followed Pat McAfee throughout his media career, you are well aware that he is fired up 24/7, 365 days a year and he proved that on Saturday.

Take a look as McAfee does the unthinkable by doing a backflip off of a boat and “gets baptized” in the Tennessee River!!!

THE LAST TIME I WAS ON A BOAT ON THIS SHOW…#GameDay pic.twitter.com/0WjdJLTDp1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 15, 2022

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

On Saturday, No. 3 Alabama will hit the road to take on No. 6 Tennessee and the Crimson Tide got some great news prior to kickoff.

According to reports, defending Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young, who suffered a sprained shoulder two weeks ago against Arkansas, is expected to start against the Volunteers.

In case you were wondering, according to BetMGM, Alabama is currently a 9-point favorite over Tennessee.