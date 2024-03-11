Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions Free Agency: Predicting the Future of Jonah Jackson

0
The Detroit Lions free agency period is about to begin: Here is our prediction for Jonah Jackson.

Angry Detroit Red Wings fans demand the removal of Priority Waste uniform patch

0
Angry Detroit Red Wings fans overwhelmingly have voiced their desire to see the Priority Waste jersey patch removed.

Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Cornerbacks the Lions MUST Consider

0
The Detroit Lions free agency period kicks of this week. Don't be surprised if one of these 3 free agent cornerbacks are a Lion before the week ends.
W.G. Brady

Possibility or pipe dream? Detroit Lions Land Patrick Surtain II

Lions Notes

If the Detroit Lions Land Patrick Surtain II, the secondary would improve greatly

The Detroit Lions are no strangers to rebuilding, and after a disastrous 2023 season, the team is looking for ways to bolster its roster. One player who could potentially help them turn things around is Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos. Recent speculation suggests that Surtain could become available via trade as the Broncos start cleaning house.

In a recent article published on Pride of Detroit, John Whiticar outlined a potential trade scenario for Surtain. Whiticar suggests that the Lions should not offer more than a 2024 first-round pick (29th overall) and a 2025 second-round pick to acquire the talented cornerback. While this might seem like a steep price, especially for a player on a short-term deal, Surtain’s proven elite talent could make him worth the investment.

Detroit Lions Land Patrick Surtain II

Contract Considerations and Trade Value

According to Whiticar, one of the biggest factors to consider in this potential trade is Surtain’s contract situation. If the Broncos sign him to a long-term deal, a trade becomes unlikely. However, if the two parties are unable to agree on a contract, the door opens for a potential trade, albeit with the caveat that the acquiring team would only have Surtain under contract for a limited number of years.

Balancing Risk and Reward

Whiticar expresses faith in Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes but suggests caution in giving up too much for Surtain. While the cornerback’s talent is undeniable, committing too many draft assets could hamper the Lions’ ability to build through the draft, an area where Holmes has excelled.

Detroit Lions Named as Top Landing Spot Mathieu Betts contract details Shane Zylstra Detroit Lions express interest in L’Jarius Sneed Detroit Lions Starters

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Surtain could provide an immediate boost to the Lions’ defense with his proven elite talent.
  2. Acquiring Surtain would come with the risk of committing significant draft assets for a player on a short-term deal.
  3. Lions GM Brad Holmes has a strong track record in the draft, which could influence the team’s decision-making.

Bottom Line: My Thoughts

In my opinion, this scenario is a pipe dream as I do not think there is any chance that the Denver Broncos will trade Patrick Surtain II at all, much less a late first-round and probably late second-round pick. Is it fun to imagine Surtain II in a Lions uniform, hell yeah, it is! But is this a pipe dream type scenario, yep. What do you think? Would you entertain a trade for Patrick Surtain II? Do you think his potential contract would be a deterrent? Let us know in the comments.

Latest

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Free Agency: Predicting the Future of Jonah Jackson

0
The Detroit Lions free agency period is about to begin: Here is our prediction for Jonah Jackson.
Red Wings Notes

Angry Detroit Red Wings fans demand the removal of Priority Waste uniform patch

0
Angry Detroit Red Wings fans overwhelmingly have voiced their desire to see the Priority Waste jersey patch removed.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Cornerbacks the Lions MUST Consider

0
The Detroit Lions free agency period kicks of this week. Don't be surprised if one of these 3 free agent cornerbacks are a Lion before the week ends.
Red Wings Notes

5 Players who must STEP UP for Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs

0
There are 5 players who must elevate their games quickly for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings Notes

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings Enforcers of All Time

0
Here are the Top 5 Detroit Red Wings enforcers in franchise history. No. 1 is obvious, but can name the next four?
Tigers Notes

Watch: Detroit Tigers P Andrew Chafin has hilarious response to long question from Dan Petry

0
THIS IS GOLD! Watch as Andrew Chafin has hilarious response to long question from Detroit Tigers announcer, Dan Petry.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions are Favored to Land Khalil Mack if He Leaves Chargers

0
Don't look now but the Detroit Lions are the odds on favorite to land a Pro Bowl defender coming off his best season in the NFL.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Cut 6 Players from Spring Training Roster

0
On Friday, the Detroit Tigers cut their first 6 players from their Spring Training roster.
Red Wings Notes

Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time

0
We've put together the comprehensive list of the Top 10 Detroit Red Wings trades of all time!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Lions Free Agency: Predicting the Future of Jonah Jackson

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions free agency period is about to begin: Here is our prediction for Jonah Jackson.
Read more

Angry Detroit Red Wings fans demand the removal of Priority Waste uniform patch

Paul Tyler -
Angry Detroit Red Wings fans overwhelmingly have voiced their desire to see the Priority Waste jersey patch removed.
Read more

Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Cornerbacks the Lions MUST Consider

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions free agency period kicks of this week. Don't be surprised if one of these 3 free agent cornerbacks are a Lion before the week ends.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!