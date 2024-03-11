Possibility or pipe dream? Detroit Lions Land Patrick Surtain II

If the Detroit Lions Land Patrick Surtain II, the secondary would improve greatly

The Detroit Lions are no strangers to rebuilding, and after a disastrous 2023 season, the team is looking for ways to bolster its roster. One player who could potentially help them turn things around is Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos. Recent speculation suggests that Surtain could become available via trade as the Broncos start cleaning house.

In a recent article published on Pride of Detroit, John Whiticar outlined a potential trade scenario for Surtain. Whiticar suggests that the Lions should not offer more than a 2024 first-round pick (29th overall) and a 2025 second-round pick to acquire the talented cornerback. While this might seem like a steep price, especially for a player on a short-term deal, Surtain’s proven elite talent could make him worth the investment.

Contract Considerations and Trade Value

According to Whiticar, one of the biggest factors to consider in this potential trade is Surtain’s contract situation. If the Broncos sign him to a long-term deal, a trade becomes unlikely. However, if the two parties are unable to agree on a contract, the door opens for a potential trade, albeit with the caveat that the acquiring team would only have Surtain under contract for a limited number of years.

Balancing Risk and Reward

Whiticar expresses faith in Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes but suggests caution in giving up too much for Surtain. While the cornerback’s talent is undeniable, committing too many draft assets could hamper the Lions’ ability to build through the draft, an area where Holmes has excelled.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Surtain could provide an immediate boost to the Lions’ defense with his proven elite talent. Acquiring Surtain would come with the risk of committing significant draft assets for a player on a short-term deal. Lions GM Brad Holmes has a strong track record in the draft, which could influence the team’s decision-making.

Bottom Line: My Thoughts

In my opinion, this scenario is a pipe dream as I do not think there is any chance that the Denver Broncos will trade Patrick Surtain II at all, much less a late first-round and probably late second-round pick. Is it fun to imagine Surtain II in a Lions uniform, hell yeah, it is! But is this a pipe dream type scenario, yep. What do you think? Would you entertain a trade for Patrick Surtain II? Do you think his potential contract would be a deterrent? Let us know in the comments.