Potential Cap Casualty Could Solve MAJOR Detroit Lions Problem

There’s no way around it: the Detroit Lions must solve their center problem before the 2026 NFL season. Since Frank Ragnow’s retirement prior to the 2025 campaign, the position has been a clear weak point—and one that can’t be ignored on a team with Super Bowl expectations.

The draft won’t save them this time. There is no center in the 2026 NFL Draft class who profiles as a clear, immediate starter for a contending team. Because of that, all signs point to free agency as Detroit’s primary path forward.

While Ravens star Tyler Linderbaum would be the dream solution, that pursuit may not be realistic. However, another option could emerge quietly—and cheaply—if the Arizona Cardinals make a cap-driven decision.

Why center is non-negotiable for Detroit

The Lions are built from the inside out. Their run game, protection schemes, and offensive rhythm all rely on stability in the middle of the line. Ragnow provided that for years, masking issues around him and elevating everyone else.

Without him, Detroit has learned an uncomfortable truth: center is not a position you patch together. It requires leadership, communication, and trust—especially in an offense that asks linemen to handle movement, timing, and protection checks at a high level.

That’s why Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are almost certainly targeting a veteran who can step in and stabilize things immediately.

Why the draft isn’t the answer in 2026

This isn’t about impatience—it’s about reality.

Scouts around the league agree that the 2026 center class lacks a plug-and-play option at the top. There are developmental players and future starters, but no prospect ready to walk in and replace what Detroit lost with Ragnow.

For a team firmly in its championship window, waiting two or three years on a rookie simply isn’t an option.

Enter Hjalte Froholdt

If the Arizona Cardinals decide to create cap flexibility, Hjalte Froholdt could become one of the most logical targets for Detroit.

Froholdt is entering the final year of his contract and carries a cap hit of just under $7.0 million. If Arizona releases him, the move would generate more than $5.6 million in cap space, with only about $1.33 million in dead money remaining.

That’s the textbook definition of a potential cap casualty.

And for the Lions, it would be an opportunity worth exploring immediately.

Why Froholdt makes sense for the Lions

Froholdt isn’t a superstar—and that’s part of the appeal.

What he offers is:

Proven NFL experience at center

Reliability and functional athleticism

A cost far lower than elite free agents

The ability to stabilize protections and communication

For Detroit, this would be about raising the floor, not chasing headlines. Froholdt wouldn’t need to be Frank Ragnow. He’d need to be steady, dependable, and capable of executing the offense without being the weak link.

That alone would represent a major step forward.

Why this move feels realistic

Unlike a Linderbaum pursuit, which would require massive financial commitment and competition from half the league, Froholdt represents the type of move Brad Holmes has shown he’s comfortable making:

Targeting value

Letting other teams’ cap problems create opportunity

Solving needs without sacrificing flexibility elsewhere

If Arizona makes him available, Detroit will absolutely make the call.

The Bottom line

The Lions don’t have the luxury of waiting at center. The draft doesn’t offer a solution, and elite free agents may be priced out of reach.

That’s why a potential cap casualty like Hjalte Froholdt could quietly become one of the most important names to watch this offseason. He may not be the flashiest answer—but for a team that knows exactly who it is and how it wins, he could be the right one.