Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 5 matchup vs. Panthers

Don't look now, but our Detroit Lions have one of the Top 5 defenses (According to DVOA) in the entire NFL! With that being said, on Sunday, the defense will have a chance to get some revenge against a Carolina Panthers team that ran all over them in 2022. With that being said, let's take a look at what the Lions starting defense should look like in Week 5.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – Charles Harris

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Will Harris

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

What is Different?

As you can see, S Kerby Joseph will be returning to the starting lineup, but NB Brian Branch is out. Replacing Branch at NB should be Will Harris.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Top-Ranked Defense: The Detroit Lions have quietly emerged with one of the Top 5 defenses in the NFL, as per DVOA rankings. Seeking Revenge: In this Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions' defense has a chance to seek revenge for their performance against the Panthers in 2022, where Carolina exploited their weaknesses. Projected Starting Defense: The Lions' starting defense for Week 5 is poised to make an impact. Key players like EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and S Kerby Joseph return to the lineup. Notable changes include NB Brian Branch being replaced by Will Harris.

Bottom Line: DEFENSE! DEFENSE! DEFENSE!

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, their highly-ranked defense takes center stage. With an opportunity for redemption and the return of S Kerby Joseph, the Lions' defense aims to maintain its dominant performance and prove that it can thwart the Panthers' offensive efforts. Look for the Lions' defense to make a HUGE STATEMENT on Sunday at Ford Field!