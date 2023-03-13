Predicting where Lions RB Jamaal Williams will land in free agency

Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season, may soon be on the move. Although Williams has expressed a preference to stay in Detroit, the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills are reportedly among other teams interested in adding him to their backfield. The Lions could overpay to keep him or he could take less money to remain in Detroit, but his decision could impact the running back market and the Lions' future success.

Key Points:

Jamaal Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season

Williams is the only unrestricted free agent to sign a multi-year deal with the Lions under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell

There is mutual interest in Williams returning to Detroit, but other teams are interested in him as well

Williams may have to choose between taking more money elsewhere or staying in Detroit



Jamaal Williams By the Numbers

Williams' numbers from last season showcase his ability as a red zone threat and consistent runner. His success in 2022 could make him an attractive option for teams looking for a reliable running back.

Led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season with 17

Topped 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career last season

The Bottom Line – Predicting where will Jamaal Williams will land in free agency

Williams' free agency decision is up in the air, with the Lions, Panthers, and Bills all potential landing spots. While Williams has expressed a preference to stay in Detroit, at this point his future is uncertain. Williams' success in 2022 shows that he is a reliable and versatile running back who could make a significant impact for his new team. In addition, he is one of the Lions' leaders in the locker room. My prediction is that Williams re-signs a 2-year deal with the Lions. We may also hear that he took less money to stay in Detroit.