Pro Football Focus gives Detroit Lions a bump in offensive line rankings

The Detroit Lions have long been known for their strong offensive line, and their recent ranking by Pro Football Focus further solidifies their reputation. With three first-round picks anchoring the line, including Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, and Penei Sewell, the Lions boast one of the most talented offensive line units in the league.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions offensive line receives recognition in Pro Football Focus' latest rankings, placing fifth out of all NFL teams. The Lions' offensive line consists of three first-round picks, showcasing the team's investment in talent. PFF's rankings highlight the Lions' consistency and performance throughout the 2022 season. The return of Halapoulivaati Vaitai from injury is expected to enhance the Lions' offensive line. The Lions' division rivals, the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, also receive notable rankings in PFF's offensive line rankings.

PFF's latest offensive line rankings place the Lions' starting five linemen in the impressive fifth position out of all 32 teams, demonstrating their prowess in pass protection and run blocking. Considering the Lions' consistency in PFF's weekly offensive line rankings throughout the 2022 season, there is optimism that the unit could perform even better this year if they can avoid the injuries that plagued them in the past.

From Pro Football Focus:

Projected Starting Lineup

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT Penei Sewell

Detroit’s interior was a revolving door last season, with several problems along the way. The return from injury of Halapoulivaati Vaitai at guard could be huge, both literally and figuratively.

Detroit’s offensive line never ranked outside the top 10 in the rankings last season and should be notably better with a healthy interior.

Best Player: Frank Ragnow

Penei Sewell continued to look excellent, but Ragnow at his best is as good as any center in football. He allowed one sack all last season.

The Bottom Line – Protecting the Pride

The Detroit Lions offensive line has earned its place among the league's elite, as evidenced by their impressive ranking in Pro Football Focus' latest evaluation. With three first-round picks and a commitment to talent development, the Lions have created a formidable unit that excels in pass protection and run blocking. The return of Halapoulivaati Vaitai from injury adds another dimension to an already strong interior line. As the Lions continue to build their roster, a formidable offensive line will serve as a crucial pillar of their success, protecting their quarterbacks and opening up opportunities for their running backs.