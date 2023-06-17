Pro Football Focus ranks Detroit Lions in the bottom third of receiving corps rankings

We're counting down the days until the Detroit Lions gather for training camp in Allen Park, and the general sentiment around the Motor City is that for the first time in almost as long as anyone can remember, the team is on the verge of a special year. But just how potent will their receiving corps be in 2023?

The Lions are hoping for big things from Amon-Ra St. Brown and the rest of the team wideouts

The Lions receiving corps is led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, who last year was ranked 7th in all of the NFL in receptions and 11th in the league in receiving yards, along with amassing 1,161 receiving yards. The team will be without Jameson Williams for the first six games of the schedule thanks to his violation of the NFL's gambling rules and will be looking to Josh Reynolds and Marvin Jones Jr. in his second tour of duty with the team to fill that void.

Despite fan excitement about things to come this fall, Pro Football Focus isn't exactly as enthusiastic when it comes to Detroit's receiving corps. In fact, they decided to rank the receiving group as a whole in the bottom 1/3 of all NFL teams at No. 23 overall behind every NFC North rival other than Green Bay:

“Amon-Ra St. Brown took a step into the elite category, earning a 90.4 receiving grade last season. Detroit moved on from T.J. Hockenson via trade in the middle of last year, but they have Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds, and added rookie Sam LaPorta, who is sure to be a decent part of their passing game.”

Wrapping It Up: Is PFF being unfair to Detroit?

Lions fans aren't likely to take kindly to their team's pedestrian ranking when it comes to the all-important receiving corps.

Do you believe that Pro Football Focus is being unfair to the team by ranking them at 23rd overall as a group?