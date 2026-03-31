Quandre Diggs Offers Advice for Detroit Lions

The reaction to the Detroit Lions’ decision involving Frank Ragnow continues to ripple across the NFL, and now, a familiar former face has weighed in.

Ex-Lions safety Quandre Diggs took to social media following the news that Detroit required Ragnow to repay a portion of his signing bonus after retiring early. His message? Respectful, but pointed.

Diggs offers advice

In response to the situation, Diggs posted:

“Love the Lions but with seeing how other franchises have handled these situations it may be time to change how you’ve done things in the past.” Love the Lions but with seeing how other franchises have handled these situations it may be time to change how you’ve done things in the past. https://t.co/okJ9ejNNWG — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 31, 2026

It’s not a direct criticism, but it’s clearly a suggestion that Detroit’s long-standing policy may be worth revisiting.

The policy in question

As has been widely reported, the Lions’ decision to seek repayment from Ragnow follows a precedent that stretches back decades.

The organization took similar steps with Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson when they retired early, creating tension in both cases before relationships were eventually repaired.

From the team’s standpoint, the logic is straightforward: signing bonuses are paid in advance, and if a contract isn’t fulfilled, a portion of that money can be reclaimed.

Detroit has consistently chosen to enforce that stance.

A shifting league perspective?

Diggs’ comment taps into a broader conversation happening across the NFL.

Not every team chooses to pursue repayment in these situations. Some organizations have taken a more flexible or player-friendly approach, opting to absorb the financial hit rather than risk damaging relationships.

That contrast is at the heart of Diggs’ point.

It’s not necessarily about whether the Lions are right or wrong, but whether their approach still aligns with how the league is evolving.

Why Diggs’ voice matters

Diggs isn’t just any former player.

He spent multiple seasons in Detroit and was a respected leader in the locker room before being traded in 2019. His perspective carries weight, especially when it comes from someone who understands the organization from the inside.

And notably, his message wasn’t hostile, it was measured.

He made it clear he still has respect for the Lions, even while suggesting that change might be worth considering.

The takeaway

The Lions haven’t wavered in their approach. If anything, the Ragnow situation reinforces their commitment to consistency and contract enforcement.

But as reactions from players like Diggs, and earlier from current linebacker Alex Anzalone, continue to surface, the discussion is clearly growing.

Should the Lions stick to their long-standing policy?

Or is it time to evolve with the rest of the league?

That debate isn’t going away anytime soon.