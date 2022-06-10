Quintez Cephus trying to prove he can make plays for Detroit Lions

One thing is for certain, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is all about creating competition at every position on the field and that includes wide receiver.

“That’s what we hope for. Competition makes everybody better, and it doesn’t matter what you do. It makes you better and that’s evident in that room. That’s a good thing for us,” Campbell said.

One wide receiver that Campbell signaled out as showing up when things get competitive is Quintez Cephus.

“I think to this point it’s very much like last year, to an extent. He was here, he put in the work. He’s doing what we asked him to do. Last year, it was kind of like — put him in a competitive environment and all of sudden he shows up, and that’s when you really feel him,” Campbell said. “Yesterday we get one of those competitive environments and who shows up? He showed up again. So we don’t ignore those things. I don’t ignore them you know, so that was good to see out of him.”

Quintez Cephus was solid in 2021 before suffering an injury

Cephus was solid in 2021 as he scored touchdowns in the first two games of the season and had a nice performance against the Chicago Bears before suffering a season-ending injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

“It sucked, honestly,” Cephus said this week. “(I) got off to a great start, just wanted to take advantage of my opportunities. It ended shorter than I wanted it to, and that sucked.

“I always feel like I got something to prove, and that’s what I was planning on doing every time I got on the field. But not being able to finish that, getting back, I had the same mindset — just a lot to prove to myself and everybody that I can make plays.”

Cephus is in a battle with Kalif Raymond and Trinity Benson to see who will be the Detroit Lions No. 4 receiver.

