W.G. Brady

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce ‘Sad’ to See Amik Robertson Sign With Detroit Lions

Lions News Reports

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce loves him some Amik Robertson

The Detroit Lions‘ acquisition of cornerback Amik Robertson from the Las Vegas Raiders has been highlighted by Raiders coach Antonio Pierce as a significant gain for the team. With a two-year, $9.25 million contract, Robertson is poised to compete for a potential starting role, especially following the release of Cameron Sutton.

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce

What Did Pierce Say about Robertson

Pierce describes Robertson as a “ball hawk” and a “gifted competitor,” praising his ability to play bigger than his size and his relentless work ethic. This addition could bolster the Lions’ secondary, bringing a competitive edge and playmaking ability to the defense.

“Sad to see him go, but extremely proud of him,” Pierce said on Monday at the owners meetings in Orlando.

“A ball hawk,” Pierce said. “A guy that’s very—you hate to say it—but he’s kinda got a little man’s complex. He plays bigger than what he is. You’re looking at a 5-(foot-)8, 5-9 guy, but extremely talented, gifted competitor.”

“He did an extremely good job for us, always battled, was always the next man up, and when he got the opportunity this year, he made the most of it.”

The Big Picture: Strengthening the Lions’ Secondary

The signing of Amik Robertson is a strategic move for the Detroit Lions, addressing a key area of need in their secondary. His competitive nature and proven track record as a playmaker can provide a significant boost to the Lions’ defense. As the team looks to build on their recent successes, Robertson’s addition could be a pivotal factor in enhancing their defensive capabilities and overall team competitiveness.

acquisition of Amik Robertson Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Amik Robertson signs a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions.
  2. Described as a “ball hawk” and “gifted competitor” by Raiders coach Antonio Pierce.
  3. Robertson’s addition could strengthen the Lions’ secondary and provide a competitive edge.

The Bottom Line – A Promising Addition for Detroit

The acquisition of Amik Robertson by the Detroit Lions is seen as a valuable addition to their roster. With his tenacity, playmaking skills, and competitive spirit, Robertson is expected to make a meaningful impact on the Lions’ defense. As he transitions to his new team, all eyes will be on how his presence will fortify the Lions’ secondary and contribute to their aspirations for the upcoming season.

