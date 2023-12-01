RECAP: Detroit Pistons Move Closer to History With 118-112 Loss to the New York Knicks

The Detroit Pistons finished November without a win after losing their 16th consecutive game against the New York Knicks.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons‘ month of November has concluded without a single victory. Their final game in November ended with another loss against the New York Knicks with a final score of 118-112. This road loss extends their dreaded losing streak to 16 games in a row.

Head coach Monty Williams altered the starting lineup before the game tipped off. He inserted Killian Hayes along with Isaiah Livers into the starting five in place of Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson. Tonight's opening lineup was the eighth different starting lineup by the Pistons. Even with the changes implemented, they still unfortunately did not produce a victory.

The Pistons are quickly approaching the NBA record for most consecutive losses. The all-time record for most losses in a row is at 26 which was set by the 2014 Philadelphia 76ers and the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit was more competitive than they have been over the past couple of weeks. The Pistons never led by more than two points but carried that lead over the Knicks on a few different occasions. They also battled back and wiped away a 16-point deficit.

New York benefited heavily from a 42-point performance by Jalen Brunson. Brunson was efficient scoring on all three levels shooting 13-24 from the field and 7-12 from there. Julius Randle also gave the Pistons problems with a near triple-double scoring 29 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 31 along with eight assists. Hayes was extremely productive in his starting role scoring 23 points on 10-13 shooting. Marcus Sasser had a much-needed bounce-back game off the bench scoring 17 points.

Detroit Pistons Vs. New York Knicks Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. New York Knicks By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 2 Knicks – 16

Turnovers: Pistons – 20 Knicks – 11

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 14 Knicks – 8

Cade Cunningham: 31 points, 12-20 FGs, 8 assists

Killian Hayes: 23 points, 10-13 FGs, 4 assists

Marcus Sasser: 17 points, 6-11 FGs, 5-7 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 10 points, 5-7 FGs, 12 rebounds

The Pistons will rest for a day before traveling back home to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers this Saturday. Reports have indicated that Bojan Bogdanovic could be making his long-awaited return after nursing his calf injury.