RECAP: Motor City Cruise Drops Second Game In a Row After 123-108 Loss to Lakeland Magic

Defensive struggles plague the Cruise on the way to their 13th loss of the season.

Detroit, MI. – The Motor City Cruise started and ended Monday's matchup on a flat note against the Lakeland Magic. The 15-point loss featured the Cruise surrendering a 40-point first quarter and nearly 70% shooting by the Magic.

Why It Matters

Second consecutive loss by the Cruise

The Cruise dropped to 9th place in the Eastern Conference with an 11-13 record

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by NBA G-League

Field Goals: Cruise – 38-88 Magic – 49-93

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 36 Magic – 66

First Quarter Points: Cruise – 24 Magic – 40

Guard Stanely Umude: 25 points, 8-11 FGs, 4-7 3-points FGs

Forward Jared Rhoden: 23 points, 8-18 FGs, 5 assists

Guard Buddy Boeheim: 14 points, 4-12 FGs, 3-11 3-point FGs

Forward Jaylen Johnson: 10 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists

What They're Saying

“Nobody was defending, all ten guys played in the first quarter and we gave up 40 points right off the bat. Called a timeout three minutes into the game, I challenged them. They didn't get stops, I brought in the new guys and they scored on them too.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on needed adjustments after a 40-point quarter by the Magic.

“There's eight games left in the season. There's still time for us to get into the playoff race. But we can't come out lethargic with low energy. We have to come out with a certain level of fight and competitiveness that we didn't have at the start of the game tonight.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on the needed changes to remain in playoff hunt.

What's Next

The Cruise begin a four-game road trip in Grand Rapids against the Gold this Thursday.

Photo Gallery

