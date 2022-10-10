Red Wings officially release 2022-23 final roster

The 2022-23 NHL season is nearly upon us, and the Detroit Red Wings are gearing up to take the next step in their rebuilding process thanks to several new key additions made during the summer by general manager Steve Yzerman.

And while the key free agent acquisitions were certainly shoe-ins to make the squad, there remained several younger players who were vying for a spot on the roster that had to earn their place with their play in training camp and the exhibition campaign, which just wrapped up this weekend. Among the players on the bubble for a roster spot included Elmer Soderblom, Jonatan Berggren, Taro Hirose, and Givani Smith.

All of those decisions are now officially in the books, as the Red Wings have revealed the final roster that will be hitting the ice this Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Forwards Kyle Criscuolo, Hirose, Smith, and goaltender Jussi Olkinuora have all been assigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, meaning that Soderblom has officially made the team.

The Detroit Red Wings have released their full roster

Take a look at the full roster:

FORWARDS

Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Lucas Raymond, Andrew Copp, David Perron, Jakuv Vrana, Pius Suter, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina, Adam Erne, Oskar Sundqvist, Joe Veleno

DEFENSEMEN

Moritz Seider, Robert Hagg, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot, Jordan Oesterle, Gustav Lindstrom, Filip Hronek

GOALTENDERS

Alex Nedeljkovic, Ville Husso

INJURED RESERVE

Robby Fabbri