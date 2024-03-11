Report: Carolina Panthers to Trade Brian Burns to New York Giants

Carolina Panthers to Trade Brian Burns

In what would be a blockbuster move, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly on the cusp of trading star outside linebacker Brian Burns to the New York Giants, according to a report from Carolina Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick. While the exact return package has not been disclosed, this trade signifies a significant shakeup for both teams and could have major implications for the upcoming NFL season.

Barring a last minute, complete breakdown in negotiations, Brian Burns will be a New York Giant, per source. I’ll update after proposed compensation is confirmed. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 11, 2024

Burns’ Impact and Career with Panthers

Brian Burns has been a standout performer for the Panthers since being drafted, known for his pass-rushing prowess and disruptive play on defense. In five seasons with the Panthers, Burns amassed an impressive 46 sacks in 80 games, with 67 starts. His impact on the field was particularly notable in the past two seasons, during which he recorded 20.5 sacks. Burns’ ability to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt offensive plays made him a key component of the Panthers’ defense.

Potential for the Giants

For the New York Giants, acquiring Brian Burns represents a significant upgrade to their defense. Burns’ ability to rush the passer and create havoc in the backfield adds a new dimension to the Giants’ defense and could help bolster their pass rush. His presence on the field could also open up opportunities for other defensive players and create a more formidable unit overall.

What’s Next

As the trade between the Panthers and the Giants progresses, the exact details of the deal and the impact on both teams will become clearer. For now, fans will have to wait for official confirmation from both teams to see how this trade will shape the future of both the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants.

Stay tuned for further updates as this story develops.