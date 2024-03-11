Report: Detroit Lions showing strong interest in D.J. Reader

Detroit Lions showing strong interest in D.J. Reader

The NFL Free Agency Frenzy is in full swing, and the Detroit Lions are reportedly among the teams showing “strong interest” in defensive tackle D.J. Reader. According to a tweet from NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Lions, along with the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals, are pursuing Reader in free agency.

Reader’s Background and Performance

D.J. Reader, originally selected by the Houston Texans in the 5th Round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has established himself as a formidable force on the defensive line. In 2023, playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, Reader recorded 34 tackles and one sack in 14 games. Despite missing some time due to injuries, Reader is highly regarded by Pro Football Focus, ranking as the No. 5 defensive tackle in free agency and the No. 19 overall free agent.

From Pro Football Focus:

“Only injuries slowed Reader down in Cincinnati. Otherwise, he was a dominant force on the interior of a talented defensive line that was able to control the line of scrimmage and win big games up front over the past few seasons. The eighth-year pro was the anchor in the middle. Reader is as stout as they come and nearly impossible to displace by just one blocker. And while he’ll never fill up the stat sheet with sacks, he can push the pocket and free up teammates as well as any nose tackle. Reader, unfortunately, suffered a torn quadriceps injury in Week 15 that knocked him out for the remainder of the season.”

Potential Impact for the Lions

With Christian Wilkins off the table after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Lions seem to have shifted their focus to Reader. If Detroit can secure Reader, they could add a stout presence to their defensive line. Reader’s ability to push the pocket and free up teammates could make him a valuable addition to the Lions’ defense as they look to improve in the upcoming season.

Key Points:

Strong Interest: The Detroit Lions are among several teams showing “strong interest” in defensive tackle D.J. Reader, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. Proven Performance: Despite missing time due to injuries, Reader has been a dominant force on the defensive line, ranking as the No. 5 defensive tackle in free agency. Potential Impact: If the Lions secure Reader, they could bolster their defensive line with a player known for his ability to control the line of scrimmage and disrupt plays.

Bottom Line

As the NFL Free Agency Frenzy continues, the Detroit Lions’ reported pursuit of D.J. Reader highlights their commitment to strengthening their defense. Reader could be a key piece in the Lions’ quest for improvement in the upcoming season.