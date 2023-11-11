Report: No ruling today! Jim Harbaugh WILL NOT Coach Against Penn State

UPDATE:

ALERT: According to a report from Pete Thamel, which just surfaced moments ago, “there will not be a ruling today in Jim Harbaugh's request for a temporary restraining order, according to a person familiar with the court filings. This means Jim Harbaugh will not coach at Penn State today.”

The person familiar with the court filings tells ESPN there's an in-person hearing on Nov. 17th scheduled for 9 a.m. https://t.co/B3VRX8o72N — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

