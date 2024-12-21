Rickey Henderson’s Wife Issues Statement Following His Death

The family of MLB legend Rickey Henderson has issued a heartfelt statement following his passing. Henderson, known as the “Stolen Base King” for his unparalleled contributions to baseball, died at the age of 65, leaving behind a legacy as one of the game's greatest players. The statement, released by his wife Pamela Henderson, expressed deep sadness while also reflecting on his life both on and off the field.

Here is the full statement from Pamela Henderson:

Statement from Pamela Henderson

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my husband, Rickey Henderson. A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt memories from family, friends, and fans – all of which have brought immense comfort. We also extend our sincere gratitude to MLB, the Oakland A's, and the incredible doctors and nurses at UCSF who cared for Rickey with dedication and compassion. Your prayers and kindness mean more than words can express.

In this difficult time, we kindly ask for your respect and privacy as we adjust to life without Rickey, holding on to the legacy he left for all of us.

With gratitude,

Pamela Henderson and his daughters

Rickey Henderson's impact on the game of baseball was immeasurable, and his passing marks the end of an era for the sport. His family, friends, and fans are left to remember the profound contributions he made to the game, his integrity, and the love he had for his family.