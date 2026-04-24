Detroit Lions Draft Grades: Blake Miller Is Just What The Doctor Ordered

The Detroit Lions had a clear objective entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Find a long-term answer at offensive tackle.

Mission accomplished.

With the No. 17 overall pick, Detroit selected Blake Miller, a move that may not have been flashy, but was exactly what this roster needed.

The pick: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Let’s be honest.

There were multiple directions the Lions could have gone here. Pass rusher, cornerback, even a best-player-available swing at another position.

And yes, if I’m being transparent, Monroe Freeling would have been my top choice at No. 17.

But Miller?

He was right there next on the board.

And more importantly, he fits.

Why Blake Miller makes so much sense

Detroit didn’t just draft a need.

They drafted stability.

After moving on from Taylor Decker, the Lions needed someone who could step in and compete right away while also offering long-term upside.

Miller checks both boxes.

54 consecutive starts at Clemson

Program-record 3,778 offensive snaps

Proven durability and consistency

That kind of reliability is hard to find, especially at a premium position.

On the field, Miller brings a balanced skill set. He is quick out of his stance, has the range to handle speed rushers, and shows enough strength to anchor against power. In the run game, he plays with a physical edge and the footwork to move defenders.

Is he perfect?

No.

His upright play style and aggressive tendencies can be exploited by polished NFL pass rushers. But those are coachable issues, especially under the guidance of Hank Fraley.

The Brad Holmes factor

If there is one thing we have learned about general manager Brad Holmes, it is this:

He trusts his evaluations.

Holmes admitted the Lions strongly considered trading up for Miller. That alone tells you how highly they valued him.

Instead, Detroit stayed patient, let the board come to them, and still landed their guy.

That is how good teams operate.

Immediate impact and long-term upside

Miller is not just a developmental project.

He is expected to compete for a starting role immediately.

And with Penei Sewell anchoring one side of the line, Miller has the opportunity to grow into a key piece on the other.

For quarterback Jared Goff, that matters.

A lot.

Final grade: A-

Was this the sexiest pick?

No.

Was it a good pick?

Absolutely.

Even if Monroe Freeling was my personal top option, Blake Miller was right there, and he may ultimately prove to be the safer, more reliable choice.

Detroit addressed a major need, landed a high-character player, and did it without sacrificing draft capital.

That is a win.

Grade: A-